Come and enjoy the beautiful art, crafts and music of our unhoused community. Buy gifts made by our homeless neighbors. All sales go to the artist.



We will also provide art materials so you can make

your own art at the fair.



Live music. Free meal from 4 - 6 pm.



The Santa Cruz Homeless Union 831-431-7766

Food Not Bombs 1-800-884-1136

