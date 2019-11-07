From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair
|Sunday December 01
|11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
|Keith McHenry and Alicia Kuhl
|850 Front St, Santa Cruz
Come and enjoy the beautiful art, crafts and music of our unhoused community. Buy gifts made by our homeless neighbors. All sales go to the artist.
We will also provide art materials so you can make
your own art at the fair.
Live music. Free meal from 4 - 6 pm.
The Santa Cruz Homeless Union 831-431-7766
Food Not Bombs 1-800-884-1136
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5543484286...
§Painting by Dreamcatcher
