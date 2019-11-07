UC Santa Cruz to Discuss Future Land Use During Series of Community Meetings by Santa Cruz News

UC Santa Cruz has announced a series of community meetings to discuss the new proposed land use maps pertaining to the UC Santa Cruz 2040 Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) (see pdf below for a slideshow of the presentation). The meetings are scheduled for 12-2pm on December 2 at the Stevenson Event Center at UCSC, 6-8pm on December 2 at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz, and 6-8pm on December 3 at the Capitola Community Center. The group Save Santa Cruz, which describes itself as "residents of Santa Cruz that work to scale growth to support our local neighborhoods, the environment and the livability of Santa Cruz" is raising awareness about the importance of attending the events.