From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
UC Santa Cruz to Discuss Future Land Use During Series of Community Meetings
UC Santa Cruz has announced a series of community meetings to discuss the new proposed land use maps pertaining to the UC Santa Cruz 2040 Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) (see pdf below for a slideshow of the presentation). The meetings are scheduled for 12-2pm on December 2 at the Stevenson Event Center at UCSC, 6-8pm on December 2 at the Seymour Marine Discovery Center in Santa Cruz, and 6-8pm on December 3 at the Capitola Community Center. The group Save Santa Cruz, which describes itself as "residents of Santa Cruz that work to scale growth to support our local neighborhoods, the environment and the livability of Santa Cruz" is raising awareness about the importance of attending the events.
Gary Patton, Co-Chair of Save Santa Cruz, posted the following message on Facebook:
"Here are some upcoming meetings about UCSC growth. These are definitely "Mark Your Calendar" items. Ultimately, we are told, the Univesity is immune to local control and can do whatever it wants. The current plan is to put 28,000 students at UCSC. For me, the most important thing for local residents to remember, as we hear about the University's plans, is that we DO NOT have to capitulate to the idea that we "can't do anything about it." My blog isn't titled, "We Live In A Political World" for nothing. If we care enough - and care enough to get organized - our local community can have a very significant ability to shape the future, and that does include our ability to impact the future growth of the UCSC campus."
More information can be found at:
Save Santa Cruz
https://www.facebook.com/livableSC/
Gary Patton
https://www.gapatton.net/
UC Santa Cruz Long Range Development Plan website
https://lrdp.ucsc.edu/
"Here are some upcoming meetings about UCSC growth. These are definitely "Mark Your Calendar" items. Ultimately, we are told, the Univesity is immune to local control and can do whatever it wants. The current plan is to put 28,000 students at UCSC. For me, the most important thing for local residents to remember, as we hear about the University's plans, is that we DO NOT have to capitulate to the idea that we "can't do anything about it." My blog isn't titled, "We Live In A Political World" for nothing. If we care enough - and care enough to get organized - our local community can have a very significant ability to shape the future, and that does include our ability to impact the future growth of the UCSC campus."
More information can be found at:
Save Santa Cruz
https://www.facebook.com/livableSC/
Gary Patton
https://www.gapatton.net/
UC Santa Cruz Long Range Development Plan website
https://lrdp.ucsc.edu/
§Slideshow of Presentation, including the Maps to be Discussed
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network