Ukraine's permanent cooperation with the international community makes it impossible to imagine that changes in the Ukrainian policy wouldn't affect the US and the EU foreign agenda.

Ukraine's permanent cooperation with the international community makes it impossible to imagine that changes in the Ukrainian policy wouldn't affect the US and the EU foreign agenda. The political situation in Kyiv, in its turn, is directly dependent on the climate in both the White House and the European Parliament. Thus, the financial and political support in its struggle against Russian aggressive policy forces Kyiv to constantly meet the world's democracy standards. This also applies to the fight against corruption, and the observance of human rights and freedoms, and the implementation of modern reforms. After Zelensky's rise to power Ukraine gets the trust of the international community, the USA in particular. The new Ukrainian government has already answered to the accusations of interference into the American elections. Also the country has reported on how it's fighting the corruption and what the US funds are being spent for. Nevertheless, the forced resignation of Kurt Walker from the post of special representative of the US State Department for Ukraine and the emergence of a reason for impeachment of Trump because of his negotiations with Zelensky - have brought some tension in relations between the USA and Ukraine. At the same time, many US politicians decided to specifically speculate on Ukrainian topics for their own political purposes.

For example, the next round of confrontation between Democrats and Republicans in the United States may be the initiative of the American democrat Max Rose on the need to include the Azov National Guard regiment in the list of terrorist organizations. This proposal threatens to seriously shake the political situation in Ukraine. After all, the soldiers of the volunteer battalion "Azov" came under the command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and his former commander Andrey Biletsky created the political party "National Corps". Rumors of a possible recognition of the organization widely popular in Ukrainian society as a terrorist one have already triggered a surge of discontent from Ukrainian nationalists. In addition to street protests, a petition was published on the website of the Ukrainian president demanding the authorities to respond toughly to the "attack by the United States" .

Vladimir Zelensky was called to break off diplomatic relations with the United States, deprive American journalists of accreditation in Ukraine, and also impose sanctions against leading American companies Monsanto Ukraine, Apple, Google, ADM Ukraine, PepsiCo Ukraine, EPAM Systems Ukraine, McDonald's, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Xcoal Energy & Resources. Considering that Zelensky is now under severe pressure from the nationalists in connection with the troop withdrawal in Donbass, there is a high probability that the Presidential Administration of Ukraine can fulfill some of the requirements of the tough anti-American petition. Otherwise, nationalists might arrange large-scale riots in the capital of Ukraine.

Thus, the initiative of the American democrats regarding the Ukrainian Azov battalion, on the one hand, could be the beginning of a serious crisis in relations between the USA and Ukraine, which will inevitably affect the relations between Ukraine and the international community as a whole. On the other hand, Trump's opponents can deliberately provoke Ukrainian nationalists into violent riots in Kiev right up to a coup in order to suspend possible Ukrainian investigations that could discredit Joe Biden, Trump's main rival in the election. As a result, the Ukrainian factor can once again affect the change in the political situation in the world, and Ukraine itself, due to the inability to overcome the manifestations of xenophobia and national radicalism, continues to give rise to European and American politicians to criticize and actively use Ukraine in their internal political squabbles.