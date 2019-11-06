top
Bring Back Claudia! SFUSD Parent, Students,Teachers & Community Supporters Protest
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 10:40 PM
Dozens of parents, students, teachers and community members rallied at 24th and Mission St. in San Francisco on November 6, 2019 to protest the retaliation and removal of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Principal Claudia DeLarios Moran.
Union busting superintendent Vincent Matthews has also sought to cut $300,000 from MLK Middle School and he and his SFUSD board are seeking to outsource the school bus drivers to non-union operators and Zoom UPBER operators.
uesf_yerba_buena_crowd_11-6-19.jpg
Bring Back Claudia! SFUSD Parent, Students, Teachers and Community Supporters Protest Removal of Principal Claudia DeLarios Moran

Dozens of parents, students, teachers, and community members rallied at 24th and Mission in San Francisco on November 6, 2019, to protest the retaliation and removal of Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Principal Claudia DeLarios Moran.

She was removed by Superintendent Vincent Matthews and speakers said she had defended homeless immigrant students and fought to make the school a stable place for these students.
They also said that Matthews and the District had allowed the school health and safety to deteriorate with mice in the school and other health and safety. conditions threatening the students and staff.
Vincent Matthews, the District and SFUSD school board also tried to cut $300,000 from Martin Luther King Middle School and voted to spend over $850,000 covering up the Victor Arnautoff murals at George Washington High. Matthews and his rubber stampBoard are also trying to outsource the school buses to a Zoom-UBER type operation for students.

Speakers called for participating at the upcoming SFUSD school board meeting to demand the removal of Claudia DeLarios Moran.

Superintendent Matthews was trained by the union-busting Eli Broad Institute and helped destroy public schools in Oakland when he was put in as a trustee. He pushed more charter schools.

Additional media:
Stop SFUSD Union Busting, Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c

SFUSD Board & Superintendent Matthews Cutting $300,000 From MLK Middle School While Spending $850,000 To Censor GWHS Arnautoff Murals
https://youtu.be/Y5_NooOFegk

Retaliation of SFUSD Principal. For Social Activism & Defending Students
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/faculty-fear-investigation-could-be-retaliation-for-social-activism-push-for-better-services/

The Arnautoff GWHS Murals, Identity Politics, Privatization & Public Education
https://youtu.be/iVF0eDdK5iw

Stop retaliation, racism, and bullying of the principal of Martin Luther King Middle School
https://sfbayview.com/2012/12/stop-retaliation-racism-and-bullying-by-principal-of-martin-luther-king-middle-school/

SF Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Middle School Administration Accused Of Violence, Bullying
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/parents-teachers-protest_n_1877799

SF Martin Luther King UESF School Teachers & Parents Protest Reign Of Bullying And Violence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zVuIU2dMmY&t=2s

Stop The Bullying/Retaliation At SF MLK School By Principal & Carranza Criminal Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nap7Y-KBUeo

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE
§
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 10:40 PM
uesf_yerba_buena__sfusd.jpg
SFSUD Superintendent Vincent Matthews and school board are retaliating against a principal who stood up for the immigrant and homeless students.
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE
§Students Rallied To Defend Principal
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 10:40 PM
uesf_yerba_buena_protest_11-6-19.jpg
Students joined the rally to defend their principal
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE
§UESF Members and Students Joined Rally
by Labor Video Project Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 10:40 PM
img_6318.jpg
UESF members joined the rally with students and. parents.
https://youtu.be/vSSl1qaQ5IE
