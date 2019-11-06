



The Trustees and Chancellor Rocha are raising executive salaries while they cut classes.



CCSF’s executive pay debacle: College appeared to break rules, its lawyer says



Nanette Asimov Nov. 4, 2019 Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 4 a.m.

San Francisco City College Rallies will be held on November 13, 2019 at noon against cuts.