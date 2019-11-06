From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco City College Rallies Against Cuts
Date
Wednesday November 13
Time
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
HEAT
Location Details
|
San Francisco City College
Ocean Campus
Chinatown Campus
|
San Francisco City College Rallies will be held on November 13, 2019 at noon against cuts.
The Trustees and Chancellor Rocha are raising executive salaries while they cut classes.
CCSF’s executive pay debacle: College appeared to break rules, its lawyer says
Nanette Asimov Nov. 4, 2019 Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 4 a.m.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/CCSF-s-executive-pay-debacle-College-appeared-14803605.php?t=6fe9b0cc75&fbclid=IwAR2xTc63mLQHFe6D8_x_qFX1NKtUTR65KFqos91i5k-dmuKJPoEsRpgYYQk
