From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
UCSC Resource Centers Statement on Thirty Meter Telescope
The UCSC Resource Centers stand in solidarity with the Native Hawaiian community in their opposition to the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawai’i. This 18-story telescope will destroy sacred lands and cause substantial impact to the ecosystems of the island overall.
Our centers are here to support Native Hawaiian students on campus and to raise awareness about the issues that Indigenous communities currently face. We are here, we are paying attention, we know what is just. We look to all leaders involved with this project to stop this desecration of sacred land for the good of all of us.
We also support the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band in their efforts to Protect Juristac, which are their sacred grounds near Gilroy, California that is being threatened by a mining project that would destroy 320 acres of the land. This petition is circulating online, and there are public action meetings taking place at the Resource Center for Non-violence over the next few weeks where people can learn more about how to support. Visit their website to read other statements of support: http://www.protectjuristac.org/statements-of-support/
Artwork by Joey Montoya, @joeymontoya on Instagram
About the Resource Centers
The Resource Centers (RCs) comprise of the four Ethnic Resource Centers: African American Resource and Cultural Center, American Indian Resource Center, Asian American / Pacific Islander Resource Center, and “El Centro” the Chicano Latino Resource Center; the Cantú Queer Center, and the Women's Center. Each of the 6 resource centers offer students various services through academic, cultural and community support activities. Throughout the year, the RCs host programs and events that connect students, staff, faculty and community members in both social and professional, academic settings. Students have ample opportunities to network and create community spaces, to engage in stimulating and critical dialogue, and to find connections in hope of building a positive and empowering space for all communities.
https://resourcecenters.ucsc.edu/about/Statements%20of%20Support/maunakea.html
We also support the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band in their efforts to Protect Juristac, which are their sacred grounds near Gilroy, California that is being threatened by a mining project that would destroy 320 acres of the land. This petition is circulating online, and there are public action meetings taking place at the Resource Center for Non-violence over the next few weeks where people can learn more about how to support. Visit their website to read other statements of support: http://www.protectjuristac.org/statements-of-support/
Artwork by Joey Montoya, @joeymontoya on Instagram
About the Resource Centers
The Resource Centers (RCs) comprise of the four Ethnic Resource Centers: African American Resource and Cultural Center, American Indian Resource Center, Asian American / Pacific Islander Resource Center, and “El Centro” the Chicano Latino Resource Center; the Cantú Queer Center, and the Women's Center. Each of the 6 resource centers offer students various services through academic, cultural and community support activities. Throughout the year, the RCs host programs and events that connect students, staff, faculty and community members in both social and professional, academic settings. Students have ample opportunities to network and create community spaces, to engage in stimulating and critical dialogue, and to find connections in hope of building a positive and empowering space for all communities.
https://resourcecenters.ucsc.edu/about/Statements%20of%20Support/maunakea.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network