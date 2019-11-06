UCSC Resource Centers Statement on Thirty Meter Telescope by UCSC Resource Centers

Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 4:34 PM

The UCSC Resource Centers stand in solidarity with the Native Hawaiian community in their opposition to the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawai’i. This 18-story telescope will destroy sacred lands and cause substantial impact to the ecosystems of the island overall.