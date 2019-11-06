From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UCSC Day of Action!
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Wednesday November 13
Time
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
AFSCME 3299
Location Details
Hagar Dr, Santa Cruz
|
Over the past 3 years, AFSCME 3299 members have
advocated against UC’s growing inequality and the illegal outsourcing of jobs that drives it.
On November 13th, students and the community will stand with them to send the UC Regents a message: Enough is enough! We want equality now! #EndUCsUnlawfulOutsourcingNOW!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7553030449...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 6th, 2019 4:22 PM
