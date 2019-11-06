Over the past 3 years, AFSCME 3299 members have

advocated against UC’s growing inequality and the illegal outsourcing of jobs that drives it.



On November 13th, students and the community will stand with them to send the UC Regents a message: Enough is enough! We want equality now! #EndUCsUnlawfulOutsourcingNOW!

