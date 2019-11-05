top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2019
Wherever There's a Fight: 10th Anniversary Reading
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday December 06
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Location Details
Pacific Renaissance Plaza
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 Ninth St. Suite 290
Oakland, CA 94607
Come celebrate the 10th Anniversary Edition of Wherever There's a Fight, Elaine Elinson and Stan Yogi's sweeping story of the social movements and activists who have changed California and made ripples beyond.

Elaine Elinson was the communications director of the ACLU of Northern California and editor of the ACLU News for more than two decades. She is a coauthor of Development Debacle: The World Bank in the Philippines, which was banned by the Marcos regime.

Stan Yogi is the coauthor, with with Laura Atkins, of the children's book Fred Korematsu Speaks Up. He managed development programs for the ACLU of Northern California for fourteen years and is the co-editor of two books, Highway 99: A Literary Journey through California's Great Central Valley and Asian American Literature: An Annotated Bibliography.

Presented by Eastwind Books and the Oakland Asian Cultural Center

Event is wheelchair accessible. Free and open to the public.
sm_20191206wtiaf_banner.jpg
original image (974x424)
For more event information: https://oacc.cc/event/wherever-theres-a-fi...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019 2:07 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code