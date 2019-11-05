From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 12/11/2019
|Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, in San Francisco, CA
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday December 11
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Faye W Wilson Kennedy
|Location Details
|Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, 330 Ellis St (At Taylor), San Francisco, California 94102
|
Join the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival in San Francisco for the 4th stop of the We Must Do M.O.R.E. national tour as we Mobilize, Organize, Register and Educate.
The tour stop in California will culminate with a March and Mass Meeting on Wednesday, December 11. We will march through San Francisco at 6:00 pm and gather together for a mass meeting at 7:00 pm. This will follow an Oakland community site visit to shine light on the struggles and stories of impacted people from the community and provide a platform for them to share both the conditions they are facing and the solutions they believe in
At the Mass Meeting, we will hear from people directly impacted by systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the corrupt moral narrative. We will also hear from Rev. Barber and Rev. Theoharis, Co-Chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.
Need a ride or have extra seats to offer in yours? Please sign up here on our CA MORE Tour Mass Meeting Carpool system: https://www.prepatrip.com/t/ux9rdz
Register at http://bit.ly/moreCA
For more event information: http://bit.ly/moreCA
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019 11:40 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network