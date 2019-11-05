top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 12/11/2019
Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, in San Francisco, CA
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 11
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorFaye W Wilson Kennedy
Location Details
Glide Memorial United Methodist Church, 330 Ellis St (At Taylor), San Francisco, California 94102
Join the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival in San Francisco for the 4th stop of the We Must Do M.O.R.E. national tour as we Mobilize, Organize, Register and Educate.

The tour stop in California will culminate with a March and Mass Meeting on Wednesday, December 11. We will march through San Francisco at 6:00 pm and gather together for a mass meeting at 7:00 pm. This will follow an Oakland community site visit to shine light on the struggles and stories of impacted people from the community and provide a platform for them to share both the conditions they are facing and the solutions they believe in

At the Mass Meeting, we will hear from people directly impacted by systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the corrupt moral narrative. We will also hear from Rev. Barber and Rev. Theoharis, Co-Chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

Need a ride or have extra seats to offer in yours? Please sign up here on our CA MORE Tour Mass Meeting Carpool system: https://www.prepatrip.com/t/ux9rdz

Register at http://bit.ly/moreCA
bay_area_more_tour_flyer_1.jpeg
For more event information: http://bit.ly/moreCA

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019 11:40 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code