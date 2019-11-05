



The tour stop in California will culminate with a March and Mass Meeting on Wednesday, December 11. We will march through San Francisco at 6:00 pm and gather together for a mass meeting at 7:00 pm. This will follow an Oakland community site visit to shine light on the struggles and stories of impacted people from the community and provide a platform for them to share both the conditions they are facing and the solutions they believe in



At the Mass Meeting, we will hear from people directly impacted by systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the corrupt moral narrative. We will also hear from Rev. Barber and Rev. Theoharis, Co-Chairs of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.



Need a ride or have extra seats to offer in yours? Please sign up here on our CA MORE Tour Mass Meeting Carpool system:



