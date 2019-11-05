Our Demands in Memory of Deseire Quintero by Keith McHenry (repost)

Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019 10:09 AM

Please email the Santa Cruz City Council your support for our demands: citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com

1. Moratorium on enforcement of all laws designed to or having the effect of criminalizing the homeless including the issuing of citations for being in a park after dark, "trespass" on public property, and the blocking of sidewalks. Dismissal of all pending charges against persons who were forced to break these laws in order to survive.



Public disclosure of all vacant City-owned, City-controlled and tax delinquent properties and their designation as available, emergency housing for the homeless. Moratorium on evictions of low-income renters facing homelessness. Immediate opening of City and Citizen organized survival campgrounds for the winter.



3. Full compliance with the legal requirements of Martin v. Boise, the decision by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that prohibits enactment and enforcement of laws targeting the homeless where no alternative, indoor shelter has been provided.



5. Fully restore rights to those at 1220 River Street; provide showers, drinking water, free access for those who make 1220 River their home and respect the civil rights of all who live at the City-run Camp. Terminate the contract with the Salvation Army and recognize the rights and abilities of 1220 River Street residents to manage the camp themselves.



6. End the seizure of homeless peoples’ personal survival property.



7. Authorize private entities to sponsor portable toilets, provide 24 - hour access to the public bathrooms at the Soquel and Locust Street Garages and Restore full access to Louden Nelson bathrooms (with code if necessary).



8. Demand that Chief Mills, Mayor Watkins and City Manager Bernal publicly denounce vigilante violence and harassment against those cannot afford housing and remove all anti-homeless hate speech on city websites and social media platforms.



9. Acknowledge the legitimacy of homes-on-wheels parking in industrial zones; add sanitary facilities & trash pick-ups and end the towing of peoples homes even if they are not registered.



10. Designate October 27 as Deseire Quintero Day in the City of Santa Cruz.