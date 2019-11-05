top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Related Categories: Central Valley | Education & Student Activism
Mrs. Ada Mills Young and Colonel Charles Young - National Veterans Small Business Week
Date Thursday November 07
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
EmailBlackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
Phone916-346-3327
Location Details
California State Capitol Park Pioneer Camellia Grove 12th and Lst. Sacramento, California
Come discover "Hidden Figures" of our California Pan African Heritage. Ada Mills was born in Grass Valley, California in a community of formerly enslaved Pan Africans who were brought to Gold Rush California to serve in bondage. The amazing legacy of the California Gold Rush, as part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is essential part of our California Buffalo Soldier Project. Colonel Charles Young, born enslaved in Kentucky and died on a military mission in Nigeria (1864-1922) unsurpassed legacy in California is being recognized 2019 Veterans Day Weekend along Colonel Charles Young Memorial Highway in Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers, California. 2019 National Veterans Small Business Week is the perfect opportunity to share "Hidden Figures" from our amazing California Pan African Heritage and invite the world to visit our unique "California Grown" treasures.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019 4:55 AM
