|Mrs. Ada Mills Young and Colonel Charles Young - National Veterans Small Business Week
|Date
|Thursday November 07
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Khubaka, Michael Harris
|Blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com
|Phone
|916-346-3327
|Location Details
|California State Capitol Park Pioneer Camellia Grove 12th and Lst. Sacramento, California
|
Come discover "Hidden Figures" of our California Pan African Heritage. Ada Mills was born in Grass Valley, California in a community of formerly enslaved Pan Africans who were brought to Gold Rush California to serve in bondage. The amazing legacy of the California Gold Rush, as part of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is essential part of our California Buffalo Soldier Project. Colonel Charles Young, born enslaved in Kentucky and died on a military mission in Nigeria (1864-1922) unsurpassed legacy in California is being recognized 2019 Veterans Day Weekend along Colonel Charles Young Memorial Highway in Sequoia National Park, Three Rivers, California. 2019 National Veterans Small Business Week is the perfect opportunity to share "Hidden Figures" from our amazing California Pan African Heritage and invite the world to visit our unique "California Grown" treasures.
