top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View other events for the week of 12/ 8/2019
The Sixth Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair - Strike! Discovering Our Power
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday December 08
Time 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHoward Zinn Book Fair
Emailzinnbookfair [at] gmail.com
Location Details
City College of San Francisco - Mission Campus
1125 Valencia Street, S.F., CA 94110
The 6th Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 10am to 6pm at the Mission Campus of City College at 1125 Mission Street @ 22nd, San Francisco. The fair draws upon the legacy of legendary historian and activist Howard Zinn by gathering together over 60 publishers, booksellers, zinesters and community groups and dozens of author readings, panel discussions and workshops, all to explore the ways people can take collective action to build a better future.

The HZBF has become an invaluable annual event for left political culture in the San Francisco Bay Area and this year will feature over 50 author readings and panel discussions (each 90 minutes long!) on a wide range of issues relating to economic and social justice. Speakers will include Silvia Federici, Jane McAlevey, Alice Bag, Bhaskar Sunkara, Nicholas Baham III, Eric Drooker, Shawna Potter, Charlie Anders, Emory Douglas and voices from The Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, The Yellow Vest Movement in France, The Oakland Teachers Strike and more.

The theme of this year’s book fair is “Strike! Discovering Our Power.” We selected this theme to celebrate the ways in which everyday people discover their ability to work together. Inspired by the wave of strikes across the United States in the past year, the massive General Strikes in India, and the recent uprisings in Algeria, Sudan, Lebanon and Chile, we expand the idea of the strike to include all of the ways people can take collective action to preserve their homes, protect life on earth, respect indigeneity, shut down the machinery that produces racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and inequality, and build movements that are strong enough to last. The Strike! is not only about withdrawing our labor, but about redirecting it to create a better world.


Building on Zinn's legacy, the mission of the HZBF is to showcase authors and organizations which chronicle the often overlooked experiences of oppressed people and their struggle for justice. Since its founding, the HZBF has been held annually as a free, volunteer-run, one-day event in the Mission District of San Francisco, drawing around 2000 attendees each year. We recognize the stories of the ways that everyday people have risen to propose a world beyond empires big and small. The Howard Zinn Book Fair is a non-sectarian left event that welcomes a wide variety of political left traditions where discussion can flow freely; where differences can be articulated, heard, and debated; and where people can connect with each other and talk about creating a better world.

Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10-6 for the Sixth Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair! We request a $5 donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

For our program of speakers and exhibitors and for more info visit our website at:
https://howardzinnbookfair.com/
sm_zinn_2019.jpg
original image (3300x5100)
For more event information: https://howardzinnbookfair.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 4th, 2019 7:57 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 112.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code