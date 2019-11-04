



The HZBF has become an invaluable annual event for left political culture in the San Francisco Bay Area and this year will feature over 50 author readings and panel discussions (each 90 minutes long!) on a wide range of issues relating to economic and social justice. Speakers will include Silvia Federici, Jane McAlevey, Alice Bag, Bhaskar Sunkara, Nicholas Baham III, Eric Drooker, Shawna Potter, Charlie Anders, Emory Douglas and voices from The Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, The Yellow Vest Movement in France, The Oakland Teachers Strike and more.



The theme of this year’s book fair is “Strike! Discovering Our Power.” We selected this theme to celebrate the ways in which everyday people discover their ability to work together. Inspired by the wave of strikes across the United States in the past year, the massive General Strikes in India, and the recent uprisings in Algeria, Sudan, Lebanon and Chile, we expand the idea of the strike to include all of the ways people can take collective action to preserve their homes, protect life on earth, respect indigeneity, shut down the machinery that produces racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and inequality, and build movements that are strong enough to last. The Strike! is not only about withdrawing our labor, but about redirecting it to create a better world.





Building on Zinn's legacy, the mission of the HZBF is to showcase authors and organizations which chronicle the often overlooked experiences of oppressed people and their struggle for justice. Since its founding, the HZBF has been held annually as a free, volunteer-run, one-day event in the Mission District of San Francisco, drawing around 2000 attendees each year. We recognize the stories of the ways that everyday people have risen to propose a world beyond empires big and small. The Howard Zinn Book Fair is a non-sectarian left event that welcomes a wide variety of political left traditions where discussion can flow freely; where differences can be articulated, heard, and debated; and where people can connect with each other and talk about creating a better world.



Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10-6 for the Sixth Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair! We request a $5 donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.



For our program of speakers and exhibitors and for more info visit our website at:

https://howardzinnbookfair.com/ The 6th Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 10am to 6pm at the Mission Campus of City College at 1125 Mission Street @ 22nd, San Francisco. The fair draws upon the legacy of legendary historian and activist Howard Zinn by gathering together over 60 publishers, booksellers, zinesters and community groups and dozens of author readings, panel discussions and workshops, all to explore the ways people can take collective action to build a better future.The HZBF has become an invaluable annual event for left political culture in the San Francisco Bay Area and this year will feature over 50 author readings and panel discussions (each 90 minutes long!) on a wide range of issues relating to economic and social justice. Speakers will include Silvia Federici, Jane McAlevey, Alice Bag, Bhaskar Sunkara, Nicholas Baham III, Eric Drooker, Shawna Potter, Charlie Anders, Emory Douglas and voices from The Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong, The Yellow Vest Movement in France, The Oakland Teachers Strike and more.The theme of this year’s book fair is “Strike! Discovering Our Power.” We selected this theme to celebrate the ways in which everyday people discover their ability to work together. Inspired by the wave of strikes across the United States in the past year, the massive General Strikes in India, and the recent uprisings in Algeria, Sudan, Lebanon and Chile, we expand the idea of the strike to include all of the ways people can take collective action to preserve their homes, protect life on earth, respect indigeneity, shut down the machinery that produces racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and inequality, and build movements that are strong enough to last. The Strike! is not only about withdrawing our labor, but about redirecting it to create a better world.Building on Zinn's legacy, the mission of the HZBF is to showcase authors and organizations which chronicle the often overlooked experiences of oppressed people and their struggle for justice. Since its founding, the HZBF has been held annually as a free, volunteer-run, one-day event in the Mission District of San Francisco, drawing around 2000 attendees each year. We recognize the stories of the ways that everyday people have risen to propose a world beyond empires big and small. The Howard Zinn Book Fair is a non-sectarian left event that welcomes a wide variety of political left traditions where discussion can flow freely; where differences can be articulated, heard, and debated; and where people can connect with each other and talk about creating a better world.Please join us on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10-6 for the Sixth Annual Howard Zinn Book Fair! We request a $5 donation, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.For our program of speakers and exhibitors and for more info visit our website at: For more event information: https://howardzinnbookfair.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 4th, 2019 7:57 PM