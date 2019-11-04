From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Algerian Americans Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists & Others
Algerian Americans and supporters rallied in San Francisco to protest the mass repression in the country and the sale off of the oil and gas resources of the country.
Algerian Americans in Northern California marched and rallied in San Francisco on November 3, 2019, to protest the mass repression of journalists, political leaders, and activists opposed to the regime and it growing corruption.
Speakers talked about the privatization of oil and gas by the government to profit the officials while the mass of people are suffering from poverty and deprivation.
According to participants, France and other imperialist countries have recolonized the country's wealth.
They were also protesting censorship not only in Algeria but by the corporate-controlled media internationally.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Independent unions are also joining the protest.
Political prisoners of the government were displayed by protesters
People are angry about the growing number of political prisoners. being arrested in Algeria.
A march through SF took place and then a rally at SF City Hall.
