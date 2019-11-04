From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Algerian Americans Protest Mass Repression/Arrests Of Journalists & Others by Labor Video Project

Monday Nov 4th, 2019 3:22 PM Algerian Americans and supporters rallied in San Francisco to protest the mass repression in the country and the sale off of the oil and gas resources of the country.





Speakers talked about the privatization of oil and gas by the government to profit the officials while the mass of people are suffering from poverty and deprivation.



According to participants, France and other imperialist countries have recolonized the country's​ wealth.



They were also protesting censorship not only in Algeria but by the corporate-controlled media internationally.



Production of Labor Video Project

Independent unions are also joining the protest.

Political prisoners of the government were displayed by protesters

People are angry about the growing number of political prisoners. being arrested in Algeria.

A march through SF took place and then a rally at SF City Hall.