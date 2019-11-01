Environmental Activists Confront PG&E kunstena [at] comcast.net)

Friday Nov 1st, 2019 5:21 PM by Leon Kunstenaar (Photos and Text)

Fires and blackouts bring anger at PG&E.

As wildfires burn and PG&E cuts power to millions, climate activists descended upon PG&E's SF Beale street headquarters.



They demanded a Green New Deal and the end of PG&E's way of doing business. Speakers told their stories of evacuations and blackouts. Demonstrators held posters promoting green new jobs and warning that times was running out.



Among shouted environmental slogans, activists protested a potential bailout that is proposed in response to the utility's bankruptcy.



A speaker explained that a private company is not appropriate to providing an essential public service. He cited PG&E's devotion to profits and neglect of infrastructure safety.



The mostly young demonstrators had mobilized just the day before but they seemed to be the start of a developing public anger that will no longer tolerate profit and lobbyist driven, speculator owned, public services.