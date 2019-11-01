As CA expands oil and gas drilling, Trump plans to open fracking on federal lands by Dan Bacher

Friday Nov 1st, 2019 4:02 PM

Oopponents of the Trump fracking expansion plan disagreed that promoting fracking and oil drilling on federal lands was “responsible energy development.” In response to release of the EIS, Food & Water Action Senior Central Coast Organizer Ana Rosa Rizo-Centino called expanding fracking and drilling “the epitome of irresponsibility.”



“At a time when the climate crisis demands that California move away from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy, it is the epitome of irresponsibility to expand fracking and drilling in our state. The climate-charged wildfires raging throughout California and the loss of life and billions in damages they create, demonstrate the profound urgency of the crisis,” Rizo-Centino said in a statement. “While, Trump and the BLM may be content to fiddle while Rome burns, the people of California are prepared to fight to protect our families and our communities from reckless, dangerous drilling.”



She also urged Trump to “counter Trump’s plans by halting all new drilling on state or private land in California to protect us from proposed oil and gas expansion in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties and throughout the state.”