



Date and Time: Saturday, 2 November, 2019 @ 2 PM – 4 PM



Address: UN Plaza, 355 McAllister St, San Francisco CA 94102



RSVP:



Join us in San Francisco for a statewide rally in support of Medicare for All! Featuring speakers from the California Nurses Association / National Nurses United and other movement leaders.



We know that Medicare for All is the only true solution to the health care crisis. But we will only win when a mass movement of people stand up and demand it. We’ll be in San Francisco to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move forward H.R. 1384, the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which now has the support of over half of the Democrats in Congress.



After the rally at UN Plaza, we will march to Yerba Buena Gardens. Limited bus transportation to San Francisco will be available from select locations in California.



Sign up now at



