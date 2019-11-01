top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View other events for the week of 11/ 2/2019
Medicare4All: Rally & March in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday November 02
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCA Nurses Assoc. / National Nurses United
Location Details
UN Plaza, 355 McAllister St, San Francisco CA 94102
MEDICARE FOR ALL: Rally & March in San Francisco

Date and Time: Saturday, 2 November, 2019 @ 2 PM – 4 PM

Address: UN Plaza, 355 McAllister St, San Francisco CA 94102

RSVP: https://web.cvent.com/event/d52a0d1a-ea22-430d-b163-56058b8c9036/summary?RefId=Medicare%20for%20All

Join us in San Francisco for a statewide rally in support of Medicare for All! Featuring speakers from the California Nurses Association / National Nurses United and other movement leaders.

We know that Medicare for All is the only true solution to the health care crisis. But we will only win when a mass movement of people stand up and demand it. We’ll be in San Francisco to call on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to move forward H.R. 1384, the Medicare for All Act of 2019, which now has the support of over half of the Democrats in Congress.

After the rally at UN Plaza, we will march to Yerba Buena Gardens. Limited bus transportation to San Francisco will be available from select locations in California.

Sign up now at https://web.cvent.com/ to let us know you’re coming and reserve your bus seat! Email your questions to info [at] medicare4all.org

#Medicare4All
sm_medicare_for_all.jpg
original image (1920x799)
For more event information: http://www.rallylist.com/medicare-for-all-...

Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 1st, 2019 2:10 PM
