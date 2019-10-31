



Yet, instead of resisting these attacks that impact hundreds of millions, the Democratic Party leadership in Congress is focusing all of its energy on impeaching Trump, on the narrow grounds that he solicited foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. What is really driving the impeachment process and what does it mean for the grassroots people’s movement?



Plus, Elections in Bolivia & Argentina, uprising in Chile – Is the tide turning?



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



