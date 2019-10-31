From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 11/ 8/2019
|Forum: Politics Behind Impeachment + Latin American Elections, Uprisings
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday November 08
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
|
The despicable Trump regime is blatantly racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-environment, anti-labor, anti-homeless, pro-war and more. Every day, Trump’s functionaries are carrying out assaults on hard-won people’s rights and the planet itself.
Yet, instead of resisting these attacks that impact hundreds of millions, the Democratic Party leadership in Congress is focusing all of its energy on impeaching Trump, on the narrow grounds that he solicited foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. What is really driving the impeachment process and what does it mean for the grassroots people’s movement?
Plus, Elections in Bolivia & Argentina, uprising in Chile – Is the tide turning?
$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/428743358055052/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 4:18 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network