|How Can We Develop Affordable Housing in Santa Cruz?
|Wednesday November 13
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Louden Nelson Community Center, Room #3
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Located in Room #3
What does the future of housing look like in the City of Santa Cruz?
What are ways we can close the gap financially to build more affordable units?
Do you support progressive taxation where the wealthier people pay more?
What role does Section 8 play in the transitioning of people out of homelessness and how can the City support that?
What are your thoughts on the Corridor Plan?
I want to know your opinions on there and many more questions.
So, please join me for a community conversation about the future of housing in Santa Cruz Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at the Louden Nelson Community Center in Room 3 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm.
Share this with your networks and encourage people you know to come!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4615072347...
