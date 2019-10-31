From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Remembering Our Friend, Deseire Quintero
|Date
|Tuesday November 05
|Time
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Keith McHenry
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz City Hall
809 Center Street, Santa Cruz
|
Rest in Power.
REMEMBERING OUR FRIEND
Deseire Quintero.
10/12/1964 - 10/27/2019
Sunday, November 3, 2019
Santa Cruz Downtown Post Office - 5 pm
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Santa Cruz City Hall - 809 Center Street - 4:00 pm
The City Lied and Deseire Died.
REST IN POWER - RISE UP - HOUSING IS A RIGHT
“This cause is a great cause and we’re tired of being treated like dirt. We’re not, we’re human beings. We bleed just like you and we’re good people. We need a safe place and this is a safe place right here.” - Deseire Quintero
REMEMBERING OUR FRIEND AND ACTIVIST DESEIRE QUINTERO KILLED BY WINDBLOWN TREE CHECKING ON FRIENDS AT A NEIGHBORING CAMPSITE
Deseire Quintero helped form the Ross Camp Council and attempted to negotiate with the city to stop the eviction of at least 200 people who gathered together for safety behind the Ross Dress For Less in Santa Cruz.
After District Judge Edward J. Davila ruled in favor of the city in Federal Case Quintero v. City of Santa Cruz, 5:19-cv-01898 Deseire Quintero was denied shelter and forced to join over 100 others in seeking a place to sleep in the forests of the Pogonip, along the freeways or in the doorways of Santa Cruz. City officials knew that there would not have enough "Shelter Beds" intentionally forcing people into dangerous conditions yet told the court under oath that there would be shelter for all.
The Diablo winds knocked a tree on her and her neighbors campsite killing Deseire and injuring the friend she was checking on.
The City Lied and Deseire Died.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 1:30 PM
