From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

WorkWeek On Privatization of Ports & Schools At Oakland Rally & Fire,PG&E & Public by WorkWeek Radio

Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 11:25 AM WorkWeek looks at a united front rally in Oakland at Mosswood Park against privatization of the port of Oakland, the schools in Oakland and includes the fight in Mexico, Chile and Palestine.

WorkWeek also looks at the role of PG&E in the fires and the issue of public power.

WorkWeek talks with former ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas.



Next WorkWeek looks at the catastrophic fires again caused by the mismanagement of the privately-owned utility PG&E.

We talk with PG& E worker Daniel Pena about the history of "accidents" caused by the drive to increase profits and the solutions.



Production of WorkWeek Radio

workweek [at] kpfa.org

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio WorkWeek first looks at the issues of privatization from the Port of Oakland, Charter schools to the fight against privatization in Chile, Mexico and the struggle of the Palestinian people.WorkWeek talks with former ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas.Next WorkWeek looks at the catastrophic fires again caused by the mismanagement of the privately-owned utility PG&E.We talk with PG& E worker Daniel Pena about the history of "accidents" caused by the drive to increase profits and the solutions.Production of WorkWeek Radio https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...

PG&E executives did not spend money from ratepayers on protecting the gas lines resulting in explosions and deaths.

PG&E profits were growing while executives refused to make sure trees and brush were cleared near power lines.