top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
WorkWeek On Privatization of Ports & Schools At Oakland Rally & Fire,PG&E & Public
by WorkWeek Radio
Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 11:25 AM
WorkWeek looks at a united front rally in Oakland at Mosswood Park against privatization of the port of Oakland, the schools in Oakland and includes the fight in Mexico, Chile and Palestine.
WorkWeek also looks at the role of PG&E in the fires and the issue of public power.
sm_pg_e_truckcampfire.jpg
original image (960x557)
WorkWeek first looks at the issues of privatization from the Port of Oakland, Charter schools to the fight against privatization in Chile, Mexico and the struggle of the Palestinian people.
WorkWeek talks with former ILWU Local 10 Secretary-Treasurer Clarence Thomas.

Next WorkWeek looks at the catastrophic fires again caused by the mismanagement of the privately-owned utility PG&E.
We talk with PG& E worker Daniel Pena about the history of "accidents" caused by the drive to increase profits and the solutions.

Production of WorkWeek Radio
workweek [at] kpfa.org
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
§PG&E Executives Caused San Bruno Explosions That Caused Deaths
by WorkWeek Radio Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 11:25 AM
sm_pg_e_san_bruno_fire.jpg
original image (1300x732)
PG&E executives did not spend money from ratepayers on protecting the gas lines resulting in explosions and deaths.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
§PG&E Profits Exploding While They Refuse To Trim Trees Near Power Lines
by WorkWeek Radio Thursday Oct 31st, 2019 11:25 AM
sm_pg_e_profits_2017.jpg
original image (927x821)
PG&E profits were growing while executives refused to make sure trees and brush were cleared near power lines.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code