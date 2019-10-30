top
protest cheer
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights
Home Is Here Rally
Date Friday November 08
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author#HomeIsHere
Location Details
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & N. Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
On November 8, students from across Santa Cruz County will be organizing walkouts in defense of DACA and their immigrant friends and families. The fate of the DACA program—thus their lives—will be in the hands of the Supreme Court. We encourage community members, educators and administrators to support their students and join us for a day of action when we will show the nation the power and resilience of our communities.

Join the #HomeIsHere Rally in Santa Cruz

When: Friday November 8, 2019

Time: 3:00PM-5:00PM

Where: Clock Tower Downtown

2020 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz CA 95060
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4638678144...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 30th, 2019 9:37 PM
