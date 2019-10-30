On November 8, students from across Santa Cruz County will be organizing walkouts in defense of DACA and their immigrant friends and families. The fate of the DACA program—thus their lives—will be in the hands of the Supreme Court. We encourage community members, educators and administrators to support their students and join us for a day of action when we will show the nation the power and resilience of our communities.



Join the #HomeIsHere Rally in Santa Cruz



When: Friday November 8, 2019



Time: 3:00PM-5:00PM



Where: Clock Tower Downtown



2020 N Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz CA 95060

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 30th, 2019 9:37 PM