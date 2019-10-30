top
Naturalist Night: American Indians 101
Date Thursday November 14
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Museum of Natural History
Location Details
Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History
1305 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz
Explore the complex mosaic of American Indian culture and history during this overview of Indian Country. Through exploring five general regions of the United States, Dr. Rebecca Hernandez will share information about the history and culture of Native Americans as well as US policies that shape the contemporary lived experiences of tribal communities.

This lecture is part of the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History’s monthly series, Naturalist Night. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and pre-registration is recommended. Free with admission.

About the Speaker: Dr. Rebecca Hernandez has been the Director of the American Indian Resource Center at UCSC since 2014. Her academic research focuses on American Indian identity constructs in the United States and the Representation(s) of Native American People and Cultures in public space. Under her leadership the UCSC American Indian Resource Center received a 2016 Chancellor’s Diversity Award in recognition of the People of Color Sustainability Collective, a collaborative initiative with the Sustainability Office and Colleges Nine and Ten that serves to raise awareness about the contributions people of color have made and continue to make to the environmental sustainability movement.

Dr. Hernandez will also lead a seminar at the Museum on November 23: https://www.facebook.com/events/727946784385056/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 30th, 2019 2:22 PM
