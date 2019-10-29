From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
SMART 1741 SFUSD school bus drivers protested the SFUSD Board of Education and superintendent Vincent Matthews plan to outsource the school bus drivers to uncertified drivers and a Zoom UBER type operation that would threaten their health and safety.
SMART 1741 SF school bus drivers on 10/29/19 rallied against the SFUSD board of education members and Eli Broad graduate and SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews of outsourcing the school bus company to non-compliant vans and Zoom UBER cars for disabled students.
Workers also said this was part of a union-busting tactic using subcontracting. The same school board voted to spend $825,000 to remove the Arnautoff murals in Washington High and also proposed cutting the budget of MLK Middle School $300,000. This was reduced to $50,000 when teachers, students, and parents protested.
§SF School Bus Drivers Banner
Stop threatening our health and safety like Boeing.
The SFUSD Board of Education and Superintendent Vincent Matthews were charged with union-busting using subcontracting work.
A member called out the union-busting tactics of the school board.
The president of the SF school board Stevon Cook and SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews are intent on attacking teachers and. students.
SFUSD school board meeting.
► ▼ IMC Network