top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Stop Outsourcing SF School Buses & Endangering Students Rally By SMART 1741
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
SMART 1741 SFUSD school bus drivers protested the SFUSD Board of Education and superintendent Vincent Matthews plan to outsource the school bus drivers to uncertified drivers and a Zoom UBER type operation that would threaten their health and safety.
sm_smart._1741_sfusd_on_the_line_10-29-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SMART 1741 SF school bus drivers on 10/29/19 rallied against the SFUSD board of education members and Eli Broad graduate and SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews of outsourcing the school bus company to non-compliant vans and Zoom UBER cars for disabled students.

Workers also said this was part of a union-busting tactic using subcontracting. The same school board voted to spend $825,000 to remove the Arnautoff murals in Washington High and also proposed cutting the budget of MLK Middle School $300,000. This was reduced to $50,000 when teachers, students, and parents protested.

Additional media:

SF SMART 1741 Bus Drivers Protest Attacks On Bus Safety, Union Busting & ZUM Outsourcing At SFUSD
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avN9Ru5NgLo&t=1s

First Student UTU 1741 SF School Bus Drivers Protest Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdNA7

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
§SF School Bus Drivers Banner
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
sm_smart_1741_boeing.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Stop threatening our health and safety like Boeing.
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
§Trained School Buses Equals Safe Students At SFUSD
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
sm_smart_1741._safe_students_10-29-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The SFUSD Board of Education and Superintendent Vincent Matthews were charged with union-busting using subcontracting work.
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
§Don't Bust Our Union
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
sm_smart._1741_don_t_bust._our_union_10-29-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A member called out the union-busting tactics of the school board.
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
§SFUSD Board President Stevon Cook & Superintendent Vincent Matthews
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
sm_cook_stevon_vincent_matthews_sfusd_10-29-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The president of the SF school board Stevon Cook and SFUSD superintendent Vincent Matthews are intent on attacking teachers and. students.
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
§Drivers at. SFUSD School Boad meetings
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 11:59 PM
sm_smart_1741_sign._at_sfusd_meeting__10-29-19.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SFUSD school board meeting.
https://youtu.be/JAc_SsfBZ4c
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code