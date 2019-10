Time to Take Our World Back



Rally-Speakout



On Saturday November 2 at 11AM

Mosswood Park.

3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA 94609



Working people and their families are under attack from parents who have been beaten at the OUSD board of education to maritime port workers whose jobs are threatened with privatization of Howard Terminal for GAP billionaire owner John Fisher’s A’s stadium.



The politicians including Nancy Skinner and Rob Bonta with the support of Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf even got Governor Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that will allow a tax on working people to

pay for infrastructure for the crazy stadium on a working dock at the Port of Oakland.



There is no money for the thousands of homeless and people living in RV’s but we can have a tax to help billionaire John Fisher’s stadium.



There is no more money for our schools but we have a tax for a stadium that the owner promised to use his

own money for?



Fisher and his family fund and control Rocketship and KIPP charter schools and they want more in Oakland and

around the country to push charters and shutdown public education.



The port privatization development plans include more than 3,000 million dollar condos and you know they

won’t be for the present working-class residents of Oakland. It will further gentrify the city while removing African Americans.

We say keep the stadium at the Coliseum which has BART and the infrastructure!



This is an international attack on working people where the people of Chile have faced privatization of water, transportation,

pensions, and public education. The same attacks on taking place in Mexico and globally.



In Palestine, millions live in abject poverty and repression by the Israeli government-backed up and funded by our tax dollars.



It is time to UNITE in Oakland, the bay area and around the world.



Bring your friends, family and your solidarity for a united fight for our jobs and communities.



Endorsed by Longshoremen For West Oakland

United Public Workers For Action

