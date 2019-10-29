From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Public Ownership of PG&E Now!
|Saturday November 02
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Protest
|Public Ownership of PG&E Now!
The Clock Tower
Corner of Pacific Ave. & Water St., Santa Cruz
Sick of shutoffs, fires, and rate hikes?
Governor Gavin Newsom, a recipient of over $200,000 from PG&E, has refused to support a public takeover and is inviting billionaire Warren Buffet and/or Black Rock to buy PG&E, both fossil fuel and arms merchants. Jimmy Panetta took $10,000 during 2018, with no regard to their 2010 San Bruno conviction.
Let's send a message to the Governor and all politicians that enough is enough: It is time for ALL people of California to have public power. Public power is already working in Sacramento and Los Angeles and many other communities. A real Green New Deal means public utilities and clean microgrids, powered by 100% renewable energy. With PG&E's stock hitting rock bottom, NOW is the time to take it over!
More info at letsownpge.org and admascow.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3290905212...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 8:36 PM
