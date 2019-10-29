From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Wednesday November 06
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Other
|Santa Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Located in Room #3
The establishment of a Human Rights Commission (HRC) could bring a voice to underrepresented communities and provide a resource which can process reports of discrimination.
The HRC could:
- Create an official record of issues of discrimination and oppression taking place in the City of Santa Cruz
- Recommend policies to protect human/civil rights
- Improve the process of investigation and mediation while remaining neutral
- Provide support and assistance to existing resources dealing with issues of discrimination.
DO YOU THINK A HRC IS A GOOD IDEA FOR SANTA CRUZ?
Join the conversation with Councilmember Drew Glover
November 6th, 2019
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA
Room #3 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
