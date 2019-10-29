top
Does Santa Cruz Need a Human Rights Commission?: A Discussion
Date Wednesday November 06
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz City Councilmember Drew Glover
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz
Located in Room #3

The establishment of a Human Rights Commission (HRC) could bring a voice to underrepresented communities and provide a resource which can process reports of discrimination.

The HRC could:
- Create an official record of issues of discrimination and oppression taking place in the City of Santa Cruz

- Recommend policies to protect human/civil rights

- Improve the process of investigation and mediation while remaining neutral

- Provide support and assistance to existing resources dealing with issues of discrimination.

DO YOU THINK A HRC IS A GOOD IDEA FOR SANTA CRUZ?

Join the conversation with Councilmember Drew Glover
November 6th, 2019
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA
Room #3 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5785616028...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 29th, 2019 12:06 PM
