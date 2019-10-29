Located in Room #3



The establishment of a Human Rights Commission (HRC) could bring a voice to underrepresented communities and provide a resource which can process reports of discrimination.



The HRC could:

- Create an official record of issues of discrimination and oppression taking place in the City of Santa Cruz



- Recommend policies to protect human/civil rights



- Improve the process of investigation and mediation while remaining neutral



- Provide support and assistance to existing resources dealing with issues of discrimination.



DO YOU THINK A HRC IS A GOOD IDEA FOR SANTA CRUZ?



Join the conversation with Councilmember Drew Glover

November 6th, 2019

301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA

Room #3 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

