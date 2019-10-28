From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Statement in Support of MILPA
The Vera Institute of Justice joins the community of Salinas, California in support of MILPA, a grassroots organization committed to nonviolence, racial justice, and healing. Vera partners with MILPA on Restoring Promise, an initiative to radically transform the living and working conditions inside jails and prisons and address the root causes of mass incarceration.
MILPA—founded and led by people who became politicized during their time in prison—fights for alternatives to arrest and incarceration while championing prison reform efforts. Narratives that criminalize formerly incarcerated people and portray them as “violent” or as “gangsters,” are racist and designed to perpetuate mass incarceration. Too often, the same racist fears and stereotypes that infect our criminal justice system are used to target and discredit organizations like MILPA for their work.
We’re proud of our work with MILPA and we stand by them. We’ll continue fighting together to ensure that all people who live and work in prison are treated with dignity and that our communities thrive.
https://www.vera.org/newsroom/statement-in-support-of-milpa
We’re proud of our work with MILPA and we stand by them. We’ll continue fighting together to ensure that all people who live and work in prison are treated with dignity and that our communities thrive.
https://www.vera.org/newsroom/statement-in-support-of-milpa
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network