Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons
"Stop Repeat Killer Cops" Press Conference in Fresno
There was a press conference held today at the Federal Building in Fresno in commemoration of the police shooting death of a teenager here.
The killing of Isaiah Murrieta received national attention recently when attorneys for the family released video of the 16 year-old being shot in the back of the head while fleeing officers. A press conference called for stopping cops who repeatedly shoot suspects.
