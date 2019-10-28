top
Central Valley
"Stop Repeat Killer Cops" Press Conference in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Monday Oct 28th, 2019 8:52 PM
There was a press conference held today at the Federal Building in Fresno in commemoration of the police shooting death of a teenager here.
The killing of Isaiah Murrieta received national attention recently when attorneys for the family released video of the 16 year-old being shot in the back of the head while fleeing officers. A press conference called for stopping cops who repeatedly shoot suspects.
§Protesters waved signs for passing cars.
§Two demonstrators held a sign at the press conference
§Protesters
Picture missing from story above.
