"Stop Repeat Killer Cops" Press Conference in Fresno by Peter Maiden

Monday Oct 28th, 2019 8:52 PM

There was a press conference held today at the Federal Building in Fresno in commemoration of the police shooting death of a teenager here.

The killing of Isaiah Murrieta received national attention recently when attorneys for the family released video of the 16 year-old being shot in the back of the head while fleeing officers. A press conference called for stopping cops who repeatedly shoot suspects.