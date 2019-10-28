top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
Love With Accountability: Digging Up The Roots of Child Sexual Abuse
Date Saturday November 16
Time 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone4154316800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Despite the current survivor-affirming awareness around sexual violence, child sexual abuse, most notably when it’s a family member or friend, is still a very taboo topic. There are approximately 42 million child sexual abuse survivors in the U.S. and millions of bystanders who look the other way as the abuse occurs and cover for the harm-doers with no accountability. Documentary filmmaker and survivor of child sexual abuse and adult rape, Aishah Shahidah Simmons invites diasporic Black people to join her in transformative storytelling that envisions a world that ends child sexual abuse without relying on the criminal justice system. Love WITH Accountability features compelling writings by child sexual abuse survivors, advocates, and Simmons’s mother, who underscores the detrimental impact of parents/caregivers not believing their children when they disclose their sexual abuse. This collection explores disrupting the inhumane epidemic of child sexual abuse, humanely.

"With this brave and healing anthology of truth-telling about sexual abuse within Black families, Aishah Shahidah Simmons sets an example for all families. If we could all raise just one generation of children without violence or the threat of violence, who knows what might be possible?" —Gloria Steinem

These co-panelists (in alphabetical order) will join Simmons: Qui Alexander, Rosa Cabrera, Cecelia Falls, Thea Matthews, Loretta Ross and Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons.

No admission charge.
sm_aishah.jpg
original image (1680x2560)
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 28th, 2019 5:14 PM
