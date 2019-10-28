top
San Francisco
10th Anniversary Party for Wherever There's A Fight
Date Wednesday November 13
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
We had a great and deep time for the release of the first edition of this book ten years ago, and this history of the gaining—and retaining—of civil rights in California could not be timelier. Join as we celebrate the process: Wherever There's a Fight, 10th Anniversary Edition: How Runaway Slaves, Suffragists, Immigrants, Strikers, and Poets Shaped Civil Liberties in California.

Elaine Elinson was the communications director of the ACLU of Northern California and editor of the ACLU News for more than two decades. She is a coauthor of Development Debacle: The World Bank in the Philippines, which was banned by the Marcos regime. Her articles have been published in the Los Angeles Daily Journal, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Nation, Poets and Writers, and numerous other periodicals.

Stan Yogi is also coauthor, with Laura Atkins, of the children’s book Fred Korematsu Speaks Up. He managed development programs for the ACLU of Northern California for fourteen years and is the coeditor of two books, Highway 99: A Literary Journey through California’s Great Central Valley and Asian American Literature: An Annotated Bibliography. His work has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, MELUS, Los Angeles Daily Journal, and several anthologies.

For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 28th, 2019 5:10 PM
