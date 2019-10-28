Our world is dying. We lose hundreds of species to extinction everyday. Lives and livelihoods are being lost with increasing frequency to extreme weather and climate-induced disasters. To be awake to these times is to experience the unfolding of a never-ending tragedy.



To move forward, we must acknowledge our grief. On the evening of Halloween, we will march together in a funeral procession to commiserate the ongoing death of our planet and the climate-induced loss to come.



As we respect and pay homage to the victims of the climate crisis, we welcome you to dress in funeral attire and bring flowers or a personalized message for the dead.



This action is open to anyone feeling concerned about the ecological crisis. Please, join us!



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM



The march will convene at the SE corner of Russell St and College Ave in Berkeley.



Cover Photo Credit: Survival Media Agency Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 28th, 2019 1:50 PM