Climate Funeral March
Date Thursday October 31
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion SF Bay
Location Details
College Ave and Russell Street, Berkeley, CA
Our world is dying. We lose hundreds of species to extinction everyday. Lives and livelihoods are being lost with increasing frequency to extreme weather and climate-induced disasters. To be awake to these times is to experience the unfolding of a never-ending tragedy.

To move forward, we must acknowledge our grief. On the evening of Halloween, we will march together in a funeral procession to commiserate the ongoing death of our planet and the climate-induced loss to come.

As we respect and pay homage to the victims of the climate crisis, we welcome you to dress in funeral attire and bring flowers or a personalized message for the dead.

This action is open to anyone feeling concerned about the ecological crisis. Please, join us!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31st
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

The march will convene at the SE corner of Russell St and College Ave in Berkeley.

Cover Photo Credit: Survival Media Agency
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 28th, 2019 1:50 PM
