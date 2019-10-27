top
Central Valley
Central Valley
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Central Valley | Anti-War
Vigil for Kashmir in Fresno
by Peter Maiden
Sunday Oct 27th, 2019 9:43 PM
A vigil for Kashmir brought out some from the Muslim community in Fresno on Sunday evening, October 27.
sm_d5c_9548.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Around forty people, mostly Muslim, met at Nees and Blackstone after sunset for a vigil for Kashmir on October 27. The vigil was organized by Saadat Farooqi. To the best of his knowledge, Farooqi and his family of six are the only people from Kashmir in Fresno.

“We may not create big news that’s going to be heard all over the world,” he said, “but we have to follow our conscience and speak for those that cannot speak.”

Citizens in Kashmir at this moment cannot generally use telephones or the internet. The only contact Farooqi has with Kashmir is with his brother, who is a doctor in a hospital and may receive calls. However, they cannot speak about sensitive concerns as they are certain the phone calls are surveilled.

Farooqi explained that India made an incursion into Muslim-majority Kashmir on August 5. There are now 800,000 Indian soldiers in Kashmir guarding 8 million people. Kashmir is under curfew, he said, and there are many arrests, especially of young people, who are being tortured by Indian forces. “It is an open-air jail,” Farooqi said. He said that the Hindu Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a fascist leader.

The issues in Kashmir go back to its founding on October 27, 1947. “We have been under occupation ever since,” he said. In August, however, the situation became much worse.
“The first priority is to take care of the humanitarian crisis. And Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint,” he concluded.
§Saadat Farooqi at the vigil
by Peter Maiden Sunday Oct 27th, 2019 9:43 PM
sm_d5c_9534.jpg
original image (864x1296)
§Kousan Khan, right and Aiyiim Afshan
by Peter Maiden Sunday Oct 27th, 2019 9:43 PM
sm_d5c_9542.jpg
original image (1296x864)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code