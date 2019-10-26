Europe - Help free Africa's last colony! avaaz [at] avaaz.org)

Saturday Oct 26th, 2019 12:58 AM by AVAAZ

Elghalia Djimi was tortured for years, with acid, dogs, and sexual violence — yet she continues her brave and gritty struggle for justice and freedom in Africa’s last colony. We have a rare opportunity to help put an end to over 40 years of occupation.