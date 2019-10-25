From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monday October 28
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|GLIDE
|GLIDE’s Freedom Hall, 330 Ellis Street (at Taylor), San Francisco
Narcan Training and Panel Discussion
San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney in partnership with DOPE Project, Department of Public Health, SF Aids Foundation, GLIDE, the Drug User’s Union, Drug Policy Alliance, St. Anthony’s and HealthRIGHT 360 will host a Narcan training and panel conversation at GLIDE. The intent of the panel conversation is to create a better understanding of how to prevent overdose, reduce the stigma, and to come together as a community to raise awareness and work together to prevent overdose. Members of the community are encouraged to attend and stand in solidarity with those who have been personally affected by overdose.
