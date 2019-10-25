top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
View other events for the week of 11/ 1/2019
Letter-Writing Session for Leonard Peltier - End Elder Unit Lockdown!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday November 01
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th St.
Leonard Peltier, a champion for the rights of Native and all oppressed people, has been in prison for over 43 years, persecuted by the U.S. government for a crime he did not commit. Since his arrest in 1976, an international movement has demanded his freedom while Peltier continues to speak out for justice from behind prison walls. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is honored by his participation in our 2020 presidential ticket as Gloria La Riva’s running mate. http://www.VotePSL.org

Peltier is currently being held in Coleman Prison in Florida in the Elder Unit, which is on complete lockdown with prisoners confined to their cells 24/7 and allowed out for only a half hour to shower three times a week. Join the PSL this Friday to write letters to the prison warden. Urge him to consider the health and age of the prisoners in the Elder Unit, and allow them access to the Day room and exercise, and end their lockdown.

For those who cannot attend the group letter-writing session, you can send a message asking why Leonard Peltier and the Elder Unit is under such a strict lockdown, to:

Warden Cheatham
U.S. PENITENTIARY Coleman 1
P.O. BOX 1023–COLEMAN, FL  33521

NOTE: Letters must be on white paper only in plain white envelopes, with no stickers on envelopes.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/463622097614684/
sm_peltier_session_email.jpg
original image (1199x808)
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 25th, 2019 10:21 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 137.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code