



Peltier is currently being held in Coleman Prison in Florida in the Elder Unit, which is on complete lockdown with prisoners confined to their cells 24/7 and allowed out for only a half hour to shower three times a week. Join the PSL this Friday to write letters to the prison warden. Urge him to consider the health and age of the prisoners in the Elder Unit, and allow them access to the Day room and exercise, and end their lockdown.



For those who cannot attend the group letter-writing session, you can send a message asking why Leonard Peltier and the Elder Unit is under such a strict lockdown, to:



Warden Cheatham

U.S. PENITENTIARY Coleman 1

P.O. BOX 1023–COLEMAN, FL 33521



NOTE: Letters must be on white paper only in plain white envelopes, with no stickers on envelopes.



Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 25th, 2019 10:21 AM