SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile by Labor Video Project

Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 8:49 PM Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans protested the president and military repression in Chile



Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans rallied on October 24, 2019, at the Chilean consulate in San Francisco against the use of the military to torture and beat protesters in Chile.



They also demanded an end to the privatization and Milton Friedman economic policies.



Additional media:



Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF

https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8



WW 10-22-19 Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-22-19-working-class-struggle-in-chile-with-manuel-ahumada-lillo



WE'RE GOING FOR THE GENERAL STRIKE

Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests



"To paralyze all mining in Chile": Union No. 1 of Escondida supports demonstrations throughout the country

"A paralyzed toda la minería de Chile": Sindicato N°1 de Escondida apoya manifestaciones en todo el país

http://www.laizquierdadiario.cl/A-paralizar-toda-la-mineria-de-Chile-Sindicato-No1-de-Escondida-apoya-manifestaciones-en-todo-el



Production of Labor Video Project

Signs at the protest were put together

The president of Chile Piñera has committed crimes against the people of Chile.

The protesters want justice and freedom in Chile