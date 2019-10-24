From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile
Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans protested the president and military repression in Chile
Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans rallied on October 24, 2019, at the Chilean consulate in San Francisco against the use of the military to torture and beat protesters in Chile.
They also demanded an end to the privatization and Milton Friedman economic policies.
Additional media:
Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8
WW 10-22-19 Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-22-19-working-class-struggle-in-chile-with-manuel-ahumada-lillo
WE'RE GOING FOR THE GENERAL STRIKE
Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests
"To paralyze all mining in Chile": Union No. 1 of Escondida supports demonstrations throughout the country
"A paralyzed toda la minería de Chile": Sindicato N°1 de Escondida apoya manifestaciones en todo el país
http://www.laizquierdadiario.cl/A-paralizar-toda-la-mineria-de-Chile-Sindicato-No1-de-Escondida-apoya-manifestaciones-en-todo-el
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§Signs Of Protesters
Signs at the protest were put together
The president of Chile Piñera has committed crimes against the people of Chile.
The protesters want justice and freedom in Chile
