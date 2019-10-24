top
Americas
Americas
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Americas | International | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Police State & Prisons
SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 8:49 PM
Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans protested the president and military repression in Chile
sm_img_4986.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
SF Protesters Demand Piñera Out! Stop Military Terror In Chile

Dozens of Chileans and Chilean Americans rallied on October 24, 2019, at the Chilean consulate in San Francisco against the use of the military to torture and beat protesters in Chile.

They also demanded an end to the privatization and Milton Friedman economic policies.

Additional media:

Stop The Military State Of Emergency In Chile-Solidarity Protest In SF
https://youtu.be/IViF_4WsFu8

WW 10-22-19 Working-Class Struggle In Chile With Manuel Ahumada Lillo Secretary of Confederacion General de Trabajadores CGT
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-10-22-19-working-class-struggle-in-chile-with-manuel-ahumada-lillo

WE'RE GOING FOR THE GENERAL STRIKE
Chile Faces Mine Stoppages as Workers Join Protests
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-21/copper-king-chile-faces-mine-stoppages-as-workers-join-protests

"To paralyze all mining in Chile": Union No. 1 of Escondida supports demonstrations throughout the country
"A paralyzed toda la minería de Chile": Sindicato N°1 de Escondida apoya manifestaciones en todo el país
http://www.laizquierdadiario.cl/A-paralizar-toda-la-mineria-de-Chile-Sindicato-No1-de-Escondida-apoya-manifestaciones-en-todo-el

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg
§Signs Of Protesters
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 8:49 PM
sm_img_5025.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Signs at the protest were put together
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg
§Crimes Of Piñera
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 8:49 PM
sm_img_4978.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The president of Chile Piñera has committed crimes against the people of Chile.
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg
§Protesters Want Justice
by Labor Video Project Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 8:49 PM
sm_img_4989.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
The protesters want justice and freedom in Chile
https://youtu.be/vTFPhQLXivg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 126.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code