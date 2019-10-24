From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Immigrant RightsView other events for the week of 10/25/2019
|Protest Greyhound's Collaboration with ICE
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday October 25
|Time
|4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Judy Greenspan
|Location Details
|
Greyhound Bus Station
2103 San Pablo Avenue (21st and San Pablo)
Oakland
|
Tell Greyhound:
ICE Off Our Buses!
No Cooperation with ICE!
Buses are for transportation not deportation!
National Day of Protest
Friday, October 25
4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Greyhound Bus Terminal
2103 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland
End Greyhound's Collaboration with ICE. Greyhound allows ICE, DHS, and border patrol to board buses and detain migrants everyday. People continue to resist! Join us in sending a strong message to the Greyhound bus company.
Organized by FIRE (Fight for Immigrants and Refugees Everywhere).
Partial list of sponsors: Workers World Party - Bay Area, FIRE, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism), Oakland Sin Fronteras, Bay Area Queer Anti-Fascist Network, Task Force on the Americas, End the Wars At Home and Abroad, Xochipilli, Latino Men’s Circle, Communist Workers League - Bay Area, LAGAI - Queer Insurrection, People’s Alliance - Bay Area, International Action Center - Bay Area, Peace & Freedom Party (Alameda County)
For more information or to endorse, please call (510) 813-4687.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3967270745...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 4:47 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network