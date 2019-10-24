Tell Greyhound:



ICE Off Our Buses!

No Cooperation with ICE!

Buses are for transportation not deportation!



National Day of Protest

Friday, October 25

4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Greyhound Bus Terminal

2103 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland



End Greyhound's Collaboration with ICE. Greyhound allows ICE, DHS, and border patrol to board buses and detain migrants everyday. People continue to resist! Join us in sending a strong message to the Greyhound bus company.



Organized by FIRE (Fight for Immigrants and Refugees Everywhere).



Partial list of sponsors: Workers World Party - Bay Area, FIRE, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism), Oakland Sin Fronteras, Bay Area Queer Anti-Fascist Network, Task Force on the Americas, End the Wars At Home and Abroad, Xochipilli, Latino Men’s Circle, Communist Workers League - Bay Area, LAGAI - Queer Insurrection, People’s Alliance - Bay Area, International Action Center - Bay Area, Peace & Freedom Party (Alameda County)



For more information or to endorse, please call (510) 813-4687.



