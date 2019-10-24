top
Protest Greyhound's Collaboration with ICE
Date Friday October 25
Time 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJudy Greenspan
Location Details
Greyhound Bus Station
2103 San Pablo Avenue (21st and San Pablo)
Oakland
Tell Greyhound:

ICE Off Our Buses!
No Cooperation with ICE!
Buses are for transportation not deportation!

National Day of Protest
Friday, October 25
4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Greyhound Bus Terminal
2103 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland

End Greyhound's Collaboration with ICE. Greyhound allows ICE, DHS, and border patrol to board buses and detain migrants everyday. People continue to resist! Join us in sending a strong message to the Greyhound bus company.

Organized by FIRE (Fight for Immigrants and Refugees Everywhere).

Partial list of sponsors: Workers World Party - Bay Area, FIRE, QUIT (Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism), Oakland Sin Fronteras, Bay Area Queer Anti-Fascist Network, Task Force on the Americas, End the Wars At Home and Abroad, Xochipilli, Latino Men’s Circle, Communist Workers League - Bay Area, LAGAI - Queer Insurrection, People’s Alliance - Bay Area, International Action Center - Bay Area, Peace & Freedom Party (Alameda County)

For more information or to endorse, please call (510) 813-4687.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3967270745...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 24th, 2019 4:47 PM
