10/29 SF Rally At SFUSD Board To Defend Children's Safety & Against Union Busting







School bus drivers transport the most precious cargo possible: our children. For 45 years, we have safely transported the youth of San Francisco, with no child fatalities.



With the continued rising costs in the Bay Area, we see a region-wide shortage of drivers. There are many creative solutions to address this shortage but compromising the safety of our students is not the answer.



That is exactly what SFUSD is proposing. Their most recent proposal splits the work into three types of driving that can be bid on separately. One type of work is a new category of 10 non-buses with uncertified drivers, while leaving itself an open door to expand this work without limit.



School bus drivers are held to the highest standards of any commercial license in the state of California. We undergo hours of training, background checks, medical exams and drug screening, and California Highway Patrol certification before we start. We must retest every five years to continue driving. CHP and the DMV can pull our certificates for any reason seen to compromise the safety of children.



School buses are designed to protect the children inside. Steel reinforced sides, rollover protections, anchored seats and the red-light system all prioritize safety.



Using uncertified drivers in vans compromises the safety of the students we transport. The SFUSD proposal also opens the door to undermine the union and pit us against each other as drivers.



Everyone recognizes a yellow school bus. We act and drive differently around it, because we know it is something special. The drivers take our jobs seriously. So should SFUSD.



Support us!

Voice your support for our work and our demands!



• Contact the SFUSD, the Superintendent and the School Board for San Francisco schools to voice your support for student safety.



• Rally on October 29th at 5pm and join us before the School Board (555 Franklin) at their regular meeting.



• Spread the word about this struggle to your friends, family and community.



We ask for the proud union town of San Francisco to stand with school bus drivers as we fight to ensure the best working conditions for those committed to this important



work and defend the union that makes it possible.



We demand:



That certified school bus drivers transport SFUSD students, as this ensures the safest ride.



That SFUSD prioritize the safety rating and design of all vehicles should be a top priority. SFUSD should not settle for inferior, risky vehicles.



That the proposal not split the work and divide the drivers.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 23rd, 2019 9:35 AM