The handmade guitar made by the author of this story around 34 years ago is partially made of East Indian rosewood and Brazilian rosewood. It would be confiscated by government officials if it was taken across an international border.

Clarification: More information about taking a musical instrument across the border.It appears that with the proper permits that may take as long as 45 to 60 days to obtain, that you may be able to cross an international border with a musical instrument that contains a CITES or ESA-listed species without having your musical instrument confiscated, but it may be risky. And you need to take the musical instrument through a designated port.See links below…(LC)Musical InstrumentsClick below for a list of designated ports.