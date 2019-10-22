From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Unapologetically Black Art Show
|Date
|Friday December 06
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Resource Center for Nonviolence
|Location Details
|
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz
|
What is black art?
Is black art supposed to represent black people? Is it art that addresses issues of slavery, oppression, music, or sports? Is it broader than that? Is it required to have visual depictions of people of color, or is that just what society expects? Or, is it art that is simply art produced by African or Black heritage artists?
Join the Resource Center for Nonviolence as we explore black art in Santa Cruz. Featuring work from over 11 black artists from in and around the Santa Cruz area featuring a broad spectrum of mediums ranging from wood carvings, to ink, to poetry.
Opening night, Friday, December 6th 2019 enjoy an evening of art, food, culture, music, and a panel discussion with the featured artists about what is means to be a black artists in today’s world.
The show will be open from December 2019 through February 2020.
Featured artists include:
Kalikata Mbula
Justice Renaissance
Karren Moorer
Arthur Wright
Elijah Pfotenhauer
Devi Pride
Kendra Dosenbach
Valeria Miranda
Dwight Tashann Chism
Robert Endacott-Keller
Cholly Cunningham
For more information contact Drew [at] RCNV.org
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5224874285...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 11:28 PM
