Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Animal Liberation
View other events for the week of 10/25/2019
Santa Cruz McDonald's Protest #ImNotLovinIt
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBanana Slugs for Animals
Location Details
McDonald's
1421 Mission St, Santa Cruz
BSA is partnering with The Humane League to support their current campaign that urges McDonald's, the largest fast food company in the world, to publicly commit to a meaningful welfare policy for the chickens suffering in their supply chain. Currently, McDonald's has a weak animal welfare policy and chickens suffering for McDonald's need us to be their voice!

For more info, visit http://www.imnotlovinit.com or watch this short video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=463300434268377

For more information about the changes we want McDonalds to implement, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3g5vm6z

This will be a silent and nonviolent protest in front of McDonald's - perfect for any new activists!
sm_mcdonalds_protest.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2361865990...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 11:08 PM
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
