|Santa Cruz McDonald's Protest #ImNotLovinIt
|Date
|Friday October 25
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Banana Slugs for Animals
|Location Details
|
McDonald's
1421 Mission St, Santa Cruz
|
BSA is partnering with The Humane League to support their current campaign that urges McDonald's, the largest fast food company in the world, to publicly commit to a meaningful welfare policy for the chickens suffering in their supply chain. Currently, McDonald's has a weak animal welfare policy and chickens suffering for McDonald's need us to be their voice!
For more info, visit http://www.imnotlovinit.com or watch this short video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=463300434268377
For more information about the changes we want McDonalds to implement, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3g5vm6z
This will be a silent and nonviolent protest in front of McDonald's - perfect for any new activists!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2361865990...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 11:08 PM
