This will be a silent and nonviolent protest in front of McDonald's - perfect for any new activists! BSA is partnering with The Humane League to support their current campaign that urges McDonald's, the largest fast food company in the world, to publicly commit to a meaningful welfare policy for the chickens suffering in their supply chain. Currently, McDonald's has a weak animal welfare policy and chickens suffering for McDonald's need us to be their voice!For more info, visit http://www.imnotlovinit.com or watch this short video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=463300434268377 For more information about the changes we want McDonalds to implement, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3g5vm6z This will be a silent and nonviolent protest in front of McDonald's - perfect for any new activists! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2361865990...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 11:08 PM