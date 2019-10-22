top
protest cheer
Collisions SF Opening Night with Filmmaker In Person
Date Friday November 08
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLarsen Associates
Location Details
Roxie Cinema (3117 16th Street, San Francisco, CA)
Written and directed by Bay Area filmmaker Richard Levien, and featuring an esteemed cast which includes Ana de la Reguera (Narcos, Nacho Libre), Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) and Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera), COLLISIONS is a moving drama that reveals the devastating impact of U.S. immigration policy on one family when the mother is detained by ICE. COLLISIONS has earned thirteen film festival awards (including the Audience Award at the 2018 Mill Valley Film Festival). Director Richard Levien in person for Q&A on Friday, November 8 at 7pm, & Saturday, November 9 at 4pm! In English (and in Spanish with English subtitles). Not rated.
For more event information: https://www.roxie.com/ai1ec_event/collisio...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 1:27 PM
