Written and directed by Bay Area filmmaker Richard Levien, and featuring an esteemed cast which includes Ana de la Reguera (Narcos, Nacho Libre), Izabella Alvarez (Westworld) and Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera), COLLISIONS is a moving drama that reveals the devastating impact of U.S. immigration policy on one family when the mother is detained by ICE. COLLISIONS has earned thirteen film festival awards (including the Audience Award at the 2018 Mill Valley Film Festival). Director Richard Levien in person for Q&A on Friday, November 8 at 7pm, & Saturday, November 9 at 4pm! In English (and in Spanish with English subtitles). Not rated.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019 1:27 PM