Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Socialism Workshop on Failure of Capitalism & the Need for Socialism
Date Saturday November 09
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave., near MacArthur BART station
Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation for a day of workshops highlighting the contradictions of capitalism. From its sham elections to the destruction of the planet, to its wars on the working class and imperialist wars abroad, capitalism has proven itself time and time again to be an unjust and unstable system.

For us to combat capitalism, we must organize and educate ourselves. Join us to fight for a true socialist future.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2466738083648739/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 21st, 2019 8:24 AM
