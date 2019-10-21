From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView other events for the week of 11/ 9/2019
|Socialism Workshop on Failure of Capitalism & the Need for Socialism
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday November 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave., near MacArthur BART station
|
Join the Party for Socialism and Liberation for a day of workshops highlighting the contradictions of capitalism. From its sham elections to the destruction of the planet, to its wars on the working class and imperialist wars abroad, capitalism has proven itself time and time again to be an unjust and unstable system.
For us to combat capitalism, we must organize and educate ourselves. Join us to fight for a true socialist future.
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2466738083648739/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 21st, 2019 8:24 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network