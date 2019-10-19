top
Feminist Talks and Film Series: Argentina's Feminist Convergence
Date Saturday November 02
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa Community Space
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Lorena Mans and Bianca Misse on Argentina's Feminist Convergence and Women's Strike.

6:00 - 6:30 - Gather and mingle
6:30 - 8:30 - Presentations and discussion
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2412834625...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 19th, 2019 10:24 PM
