|Feminist Talks and Film Series: Argentina's Feminist Convergence
|Date
|Saturday November 02
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|SubRosa Community Space
|Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
|
Lorena Mans and Bianca Misse on Argentina's Feminist Convergence and Women's Strike.
6:00 - 6:30 - Gather and mingle
6:30 - 8:30 - Presentations and discussion
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2412834625...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 19th, 2019 10:24 PM
