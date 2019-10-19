Facial Recognition Technology in Santa Cruz by John Malkin

Saturday Oct 19th, 2019 11:42 AM

Interview with Northern California ACLU technology and civil rights attorney Matt Cagle about facial recognition technology. Cagle will be a panelist at a public forum sponsored by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance.

