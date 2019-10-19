From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Facial Recognition Technology in Santa Cruz
Interview with Northern California ACLU technology and civil rights attorney Matt Cagle about facial recognition technology. Cagle will be a panelist at a public forum sponsored by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance.
Listen now:
Northern California ACLU technology and civil rights attorney Matt Cagle will be a panelist at a public forum about facial recognition technology and law enforcement surveillance sponsored by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU on why and how to advocate for limits on the use of facial recognition technology, as San Francisco and Oakland recently have done.
The forum will be on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the sponsor of that City’s ban on facial recognition technology and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance in Oakland. The panel will be moderated by Peter Gelblum, Chair of the Santa Cruz Chapter.
The forum will be on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the sponsor of that City’s ban on facial recognition technology and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance in Oakland. The panel will be moderated by Peter Gelblum, Chair of the Santa Cruz Chapter.
§
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network