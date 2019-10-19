top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons
Facial Recognition Technology in Santa Cruz
by John Malkin
Saturday Oct 19th, 2019 11:42 AM
Interview with Northern California ACLU technology and civil rights attorney Matt Cagle about facial recognition technology. Cagle will be a panelist at a public forum sponsored by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (44.0MB) | Embed Audio
Northern California ACLU technology and civil rights attorney Matt Cagle will be a panelist at a public forum about facial recognition technology and law enforcement surveillance sponsored by the Santa Cruz Chapter of the ACLU on why and how to advocate for limits on the use of facial recognition technology, as San Francisco and Oakland recently have done.

The forum will be on Friday, October 25 at 7:00 PM at the Santa Cruz Resource Center for Nonviolence. Additional panelists will be Santa Cruz City Councilmember Justin Cummings, Lee Hepner, aide to San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, the sponsor of that City’s ban on facial recognition technology and Tracy Rosenberg, Executive Director of Media Alliance in Oakland. The panel will be moderated by Peter Gelblum, Chair of the Santa Cruz Chapter.
http://santacruzaclu.org
§
by John Malkin Saturday Oct 19th, 2019 11:42 AM
sm_facial_recognition_flyer__full_page.pdf_600_.jpg
original image (453x632)
http://santacruzaclu.org
