"Hailing Cesar" Film Screening
Date Wednesday October 23
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Film Festival
Location Details
Cabrillo College, Watsonville Campus, Room A150
318 Union St, Watsonville, CA 95076
Free Film Event!
Eduardo Chávez, grandson to civil rights activist César Chávez, embarks on a journey to connect with his grandfathers legacy. He begins work as a farm-worker, picking grapes in the field, like his father and grandfather before him, and learns first hand the kind of work that goes into putting fruits and vegetables on peoples plates. Through his personal journey, as he reconnects with his families legacy, we learn about César Chávez's plight to create equality for farm-workers as well as the current conditions that they face in the fields and back at home.
Director Eduardo Chávez will be in attendance for a post-film discussion.
For more event information: http://watsonvillefilmfest.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 18th, 2019 11:28 PM
