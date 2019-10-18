Free Film Event!

Eduardo Chávez, grandson to civil rights activist César Chávez, embarks on a journey to connect with his grandfathers legacy. He begins work as a farm-worker, picking grapes in the field, like his father and grandfather before him, and learns first hand the kind of work that goes into putting fruits and vegetables on peoples plates. Through his personal journey, as he reconnects with his families legacy, we learn about César Chávez's plight to create equality for farm-workers as well as the current conditions that they face in the fields and back at home.

Director Eduardo Chávez will be in attendance for a post-film discussion. For more event information: http://watsonvillefilmfest.org

