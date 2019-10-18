From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival 2019
3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival 2019
November 7-10, New People Cinema and Castro Theatre, San Francisco
November 16, Palo Alto Arts Center, Palo Alto
Come celebrate 3rd i's seventeenth annual SF International South Asian Film Festival (Bollywood and Beyond) with some of the best cinema from India, Sri Lanka, UK and the USA. This year’s festival lends an ear to Young voices, capturing both intergenerational relationships, and stories of youth coming-of-age in rural areas and in megacities. Humor takes centerstage in stories of stand-up comics, and in our signature shorts program which uses satire to address pressing social issues from the border wall to colorism. This year’s festival is brimming with cutting-edge indie narratives: from gripping and compassionate stories of addiction, to up-and-coming filmmakers of Bengali cinema and the Assamese New Wave, to a searing and masterful period drama on caste conflict from Sri Lanka. As always, California filmmakers and Women’s stories shine bright! For expanded program and ticketing information, please visit: http://www.thirdi.org
For more event information: https://www.thirdi.org
