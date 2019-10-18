top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival 2019
Date Saturday November 09
Time 12:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/Author3rdi films
Location Details
New People Cinema, Castro Theater and Palo Alto Art Center
3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival 2019

November 7-10, New People Cinema and Castro Theatre, San Francisco
November 16, Palo Alto Arts Center, Palo Alto

Come celebrate 3rd i's seventeenth annual SF International South Asian Film Festival (Bollywood and Beyond) with some of the best cinema from India, Sri Lanka, UK and the USA. This year’s festival lends an ear to Young voices, capturing both intergenerational relationships, and stories of youth coming-of-age in rural areas and in megacities. Humor takes centerstage in stories of stand-up comics, and in our signature shorts program which uses satire to address pressing social issues from the border wall to colorism. This year’s festival is brimming with cutting-edge indie narratives: from gripping and compassionate stories of addiction, to up-and-coming filmmakers of Bengali cinema and the Assamese New Wave, to a searing and masterful period drama on caste conflict from Sri Lanka. As always, California filmmakers and Women’s stories shine bright! For expanded program and ticketing information, please visit: http://www.thirdi.org

For more event information: https://www.thirdi.org

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 18th, 2019 1:06 PM
https://www.thirdi.org
