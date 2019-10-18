From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Mailing party for Slingshot issue #130 (continues...)
|Monday October 21
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Party/Street Party
|Slingshot collective
|Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave Berkeley - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
The mailing party for Slingshot issue #129 continues -- drop by for an hour or 4 hours anytime between 5 pm and 9 pm. Meet new people and listen to old, old jokes. It is more fun than it sounds.
We will be mailing individual copies to all 50 US states -- including about 2,000 free copies to prisoner subscribers! Slingshot is a radical independent newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
For more event information: http://slingshotcollective.org
