top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay
View other events for the week of 11/12/2019
Noura Erakat: "Justice for Some"
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday November 12
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/Authorpenny rosenwasser
Location Details
Berkeley City College Auditorium
2050 Center Street, Berkeley
Come hear NOURA ERAKAT celebrate her new book "Justice for Some: Law & the Question of Palestine." Noura is a human rights attorney and an Assistant Professor at Rutgers University, Department of Africana Studies. She is a frequent commentator on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, NPR, and Democracy Now! -- and is widely published in the national media and academic journals.
Noura will be in conversation with LARA KISWANI who directs the Arab Resource & Organizing Center. In 2018 Lara was a winner of MECA's "Barbara Lubin Hell-Raiser Award."

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 -- 7pm
Berkeley City College Auditorium
2050 Center Street

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/423925654910893/

"Noura Erakat communicates...with the skill of a lawyer and the passion of an activist. 'Justice for Some' is both enriching and inspiring."—Raja Shehadeh, founder of Al-Haq, independent Palestinian human rights organization.

More info: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkeley-ca-noura-erakat-justice-for-some-law-and-the-question-of-palestine/

Benefit for the Middle East Children's Alliance, wheelchair accessible.
Co-sponsored by : Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine & The Miller Institute for Global Challenges and the Law, Palestine Action Network, Norcal Friends of Sabeel, Jewish Voice for Peace, Bay Area Women in Black, Art Forces, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, more!

Contact: 510-548-0542, meca [at] mecaforpeace.org


--
1200x859.book_nourajpg.jpg
For more event information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkele...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 4:31 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 197.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code