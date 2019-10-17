View other events for the week of 11/12/2019
|Noura Erakat: "Justice for Some"
|Tuesday November 12
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Speaker
|penny rosenwasser
Berkeley City College Auditorium
2050 Center Street, Berkeley
Come hear NOURA ERAKAT celebrate her new book "Justice for Some: Law & the Question of Palestine." Noura is a human rights attorney and an Assistant Professor at Rutgers University, Department of Africana Studies. She is a frequent commentator on CBS News, CNN, Fox News, NPR, and Democracy Now! -- and is widely published in the national media and academic journals.
Noura will be in conversation with LARA KISWANI who directs the Arab Resource & Organizing Center. In 2018 Lara was a winner of MECA's "Barbara Lubin Hell-Raiser Award."
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 -- 7pm
Berkeley City College Auditorium
2050 Center Street
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/423925654910893/
"Noura Erakat communicates...with the skill of a lawyer and the passion of an activist. 'Justice for Some' is both enriching and inspiring."—Raja Shehadeh, founder of Al-Haq, independent Palestinian human rights organization.
More info: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkeley-ca-noura-erakat-justice-for-some-law-and-the-question-of-palestine/
Benefit for the Middle East Children's Alliance, wheelchair accessible.
Co-sponsored by : Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine & The Miller Institute for Global Challenges and the Law, Palestine Action Network, Norcal Friends of Sabeel, Jewish Voice for Peace, Bay Area Women in Black, Art Forces, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, more!
Contact: 510-548-0542, meca [at] mecaforpeace.org
For more event information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/berkele...
