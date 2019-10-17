

Noura will be in conversation with LARA KISWANI who directs the Arab Resource & Organizing Center. In 2018 Lara was a winner of MECA's "Barbara Lubin Hell-Raiser Award."



Tuesday, November 12, 2019 -- 7pm

Berkeley City College Auditorium

2050 Center Street



FACEBOOK:



"Noura Erakat communicates...with the skill of a lawyer and the passion of an activist. 'Justice for Some' is both enriching and inspiring."—Raja Shehadeh, founder of Al-Haq, independent Palestinian human rights organization.



More info:



Benefit for the Middle East Children's Alliance, wheelchair accessible.

Co-sponsored by : Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine & The Miller Institute for Global Challenges and the Law, Palestine Action Network, Norcal Friends of Sabeel, Jewish Voice for Peace, Bay Area Women in Black, Art Forces, Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism, more!



Contact: 510-548-0542,





