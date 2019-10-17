From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Nazi metal fest happening this weekend (Oct 18-20) in Oakland! by Shut Down Nazi Metal

Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:27 AM

More info: ALERT: Oakland venues Elbo Room and Oakland Metro are hosting a black metal festival with neo-Nazi ties called Never Surrender this weekend Oct 18 - 20. Never Surrender (formerly called Nuclear War Now Fest) is organized by labels known for distributing Nazi metal: Iron Bonehead Productions and Nuclear War Now! Productions. The lineup for Never Surrender includes bands known to have Nazi associations such as Black Witchery, Bone Awl, Volahn, and Blue Hummingbird On The Left.More info: https://nsbmboneheads.wordpress.com/



Patrick “Traumatic” Kremer, who runs the metal label Iron Bonehead Productions is said to have a neo-Nazi background and was a co-owner of a Berlin record store “Metal and Hell” which was eventually shut down due to the fact that it sold NSBM (National Socialist Black Metal) records and other neo-Nazi material. Kremer continues to release and distribute Nazi metal on his label Iron Bonehead.



Nuclear War Now! Productions is owned by a wealthy biotech chemist Yosuke Konishi and like its longtime partner label Iron Bonehead, releases and distributes Nazi metal/noise records. The Nuclear War Now! website’s forum has long served as an online hub for those who produce and consume Nazi metal.



More info: Oakland venues Elbo Room and Oakland Metro Operahouse are scheduled to host a black metal festival with neo-Nazi ties called Never Surrender on Oct 18 – 20, 2019. Never Surrender Fest is organized by labels known for distributing Nazi metal: Iron Bonehead Productions based in Germany and Nuclear War Now! Productions based in the Bay Area. Some of the bands booked for Never Surrender are known to have Nazi associations including Black Witchery, Bone Awl, Volahn, and Blue Hummingbird On The Left.Patrick “Traumatic” Kremer, who runs the metal label Iron Bonehead Productions is said to have a neo-Nazi background and was a co-owner of a Berlin record store “Metal and Hell” which was eventually shut down due to the fact that it sold NSBM (National Socialist Black Metal) records and other neo-Nazi material. Kremer continues to release and distribute Nazi metal on his label Iron Bonehead.Nuclear War Now! Productions is owned by a wealthy biotech chemist Yosuke Konishi and like its longtime partner label Iron Bonehead, releases and distributes Nazi metal/noise records. The Nuclear War Now! website’s forum has long served as an online hub for those who produce and consume Nazi metal.More info: https://nsbmboneheads.wordpress.com/

Nuclear War Now!, one of the labels putting on the Nazi metal fest this weekend, runs a store selling Nazi metal in East Oakland: Eastern Front Records on 7800 MacArthur Blvd. The owner is wealthy biotech chemist Yosuke Konishi who says the neighborhood is “currently filth-ridden but there are signs of things changing”