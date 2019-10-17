top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Nazi metal fest happening this weekend (Oct 18-20) in Oakland!
by Shut Down Nazi Metal
Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:27 AM
ALERT: Oakland venues Elbo Room and Oakland Metro are hosting a black metal festival with neo-Nazi ties called Never Surrender this weekend Oct 18 - 20. Never Surrender (formerly called Nuclear War Now Fest) is organized by labels known for distributing Nazi metal: Iron Bonehead Productions and Nuclear War Now! Productions. The lineup for Never Surrender includes bands known to have Nazi associations such as Black Witchery, Bone Awl, Volahn, and Blue Hummingbird On The Left.
More info: https://nsbmboneheads.wordpress.com/
sm_61680864_1343824069106636_1256571812922261504_n.jpg
original image (742x960)
Oakland venues Elbo Room and Oakland Metro Operahouse are scheduled to host a black metal festival with neo-Nazi ties called Never Surrender on Oct 18 – 20, 2019. Never Surrender Fest is organized by labels known for distributing Nazi metal: Iron Bonehead Productions based in Germany and Nuclear War Now! Productions based in the Bay Area. Some of the bands booked for Never Surrender are known to have Nazi associations including Black Witchery, Bone Awl, Volahn, and Blue Hummingbird On The Left.

Patrick “Traumatic” Kremer, who runs the metal label Iron Bonehead Productions is said to have a neo-Nazi background and was a co-owner of a Berlin record store “Metal and Hell” which was eventually shut down due to the fact that it sold NSBM (National Socialist Black Metal) records and other neo-Nazi material. Kremer continues to release and distribute Nazi metal on his label Iron Bonehead.

Nuclear War Now! Productions is owned by a wealthy biotech chemist Yosuke Konishi and like its longtime partner label Iron Bonehead, releases and distributes Nazi metal/noise records. The Nuclear War Now! website’s forum has long served as an online hub for those who produce and consume Nazi metal.

More info: https://nsbmboneheads.wordpress.com/
§
by Shut Down Nazi Metal Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:27 AM
sm_screenshot_2019-10-14_never_surrender_festival_-_posts-down.jpg
original image (800x1077)
§
by Shut Down Nazi Metal Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:27 AM
sm_screenshot_2019-10-14_never_surrender_festival_-_home-down-side.jpg
original image (1138x800)
§
by Shut Down Nazi Metal Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 9:27 AM
sm_20026_artist-side-down.jpg
original image (1000x1303)
§Why are we allowing a store selling Nazi material to operate in Oakland?
by No Nazis in Oakland! Thursday Oct 17th, 2019 10:15 AM
sm_easternfrontrecords.jpg
original image (1000x925)
Nuclear War Now!, one of the labels putting on the Nazi metal fest this weekend, runs a store selling Nazi metal in East Oakland: Eastern Front Records on 7800 MacArthur Blvd. The owner is wealthy biotech chemist Yosuke Konishi who says the neighborhood is “currently filth-ridden but there are signs of things changing”
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 222.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code